AD Ports Group to invest in Greenfield Sarzha Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan

AD Ports Group has signed a Foundation Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP (Semurg), the owner and developer of the Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal at Kuryk Port, Kazakhstan.Under the terms of this agreement, AD Ports Group owns a 51 percent stake and Semurg owns a 49 percent stake in the partne...