BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen plant

On the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, BEEAH, has revealed comprehensive plans for the Middle East’s first commercial-scale, waste-to-hydrogen plant to be located in Al Sajaa, Sharjah. In collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) a...