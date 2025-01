'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sustainable finance initiatives': Winner of Climate Action Category

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2025 (WAM) – Innocent Maholi, the Tanzania winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize, the Climate Action Category, expressed his happiness at being one of this year's finalists, a recognition granted since last year, where he was selected among 33 nominees in this catego...