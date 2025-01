Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Youth 4 Sustainability Hub at ADSW

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Hub at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025.Organised by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company ‘Masdar’, ADSW takes place at ADNEC C...