Solar and Clean Energy Conference opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Solar and Clean Energy Conference commenced today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of the World Future Energy Summit 2025, held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Af...