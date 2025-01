BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant

Emirates Waste to Energy, the joint venture between BEEAH and Masdar, has formalised Phase Two expansion plans for the Sharjah Waste to Energy plant on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). The signing ceremony took place between Khaled Al...