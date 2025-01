Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

DUBAI, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Cha...