ADNOC, AIQ successfully complete trial phase of agentic AI solution

ADNOC and AIQ announced today the successful proof-of-concept trial of ENERGYai, the world's first-of-its-kind agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solution tailored for the energy sector.ENERGYai integrates a 70-billion-parametre large language model (LLM) with over 50 years of ADNOC's knowledge an...