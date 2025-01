Latifa bint Mohammed meets with recipients of 2024 Arab Great Minds Awards in Architecture and Art

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Jordanian architect Sahel Al Hayari, recipient of the 2024 Great Arab Minds Award for Architecture and Design, and Iraqi multidisciplinary artist Dia Al-Azzawi, recipient of the 2024 ...