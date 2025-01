Xposure 2025 to feature 349 events celebrating visual arts

The Xposure International Photography Festival will return to Sharjah, UAE, for its 9th edition from 20th to 26th February, 2025.Held for the first time at a 49,000 sqm venue in Aljada, the festival will feature over 349 creative events and 84 hours of programming, promising attendees an immersive ex...