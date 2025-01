Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended inauguration of the 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi, until 19th January 2025.During his visit to the championship, Khalifa bi...