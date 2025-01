SIB's profit surpasses AED1 billion for 1st time in its history

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) announced record financial results and exceptional growth for the year ending 31st December 2024. The Bank's net profit before tax increased by 36.5%, reaching AED1.15 billion, while net profit after tax amounted to AED1.05 billion, reflecting a 24.5% increase.This marks a signi...