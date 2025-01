UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 100 government officials, private sector leaders

The UAE is participating in the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, taking place from 20th to 24th January 2025. The UAE’s high-level delegation is led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority ...