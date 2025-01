Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council in the Sultanate of Oman, held a discussion session at the Shura Council headquarters in the Omani capital, Muscat.The session took place duri...