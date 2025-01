Abu Dhabi hosts 7th annual meeting of PPR-GREN

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is hosting the 7th Annual Meeting of the Global Research and Expertise Network for Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR-GREN) from 20th to 22nd January 2025.The event brings together over 80 experts, researchers, and decision-makers from over 30 coun...