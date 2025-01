Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Ladies Club, the Club will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Sharjah Ladies Run, its annual event on February 15th.With the theme of ’10 Trips Around the Sun’. The event will be ...