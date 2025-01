Sixth Emirati aid ship departs for Gaza, carrying 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian assistance under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

The sixth Emirati humanitarian aid ship departed today, carrying a generous contribution from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family ...