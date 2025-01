Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) revealed that gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 1.3% from AED4.4 trillion at the end of September 2024 to exceed AED4.456 trillion at the end of October 2024.The Monetary currency issued by 0.8 percent, reserve account by 0.05 perc...