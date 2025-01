Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

At least 10 people died, and 32 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Türkiye, local authorities said on Tuesday.According to the Anadolu Agency, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin said that the blaze started at around 0027GMT in the hotel's restaurant ...