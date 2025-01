Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nauimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, issued a decision to promote a group of officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel working within the...