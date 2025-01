Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman, at the Council headquarters in Muscat, Oman.Sheikh Abdul Malik welcomed Saqr Ghobash and his accompanying delegation, emphasising that the v...