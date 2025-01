NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regional growth

NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, and a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC (ADX: NMDC), has inaugurated an advanced fabrication yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, representing the next p...