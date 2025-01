Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation agreement, contributing AED36.7 million in support of UNHCR projects

DAVOS, 21st January, 2025 (WAM)-- Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) pledged AED36.7 million (US $10 million) in support of sustainable projects and programmes organised by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency to aid forcibly displaced communities. This brings the total contributions ...