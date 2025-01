Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across 98 exhibitions

The Xposure International Photography Festival 2025, set to take place from 20th to 26th February in the vibrant new venue at Aljada, Sharjah, UAE, promises to be an unparalleled celebration of visual storytelling. Headlined by an extraordinary lineup of over 420 globally acclaimed photographers, f...