Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai

Building on the resounding success of its 2024 edition, DOMOTEX Middle East is set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 22 to 24 April 2025, promising an expanded showcase of cutting-edge flooring innovations and timeless craftsmanship.DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 will build on its previ...