CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

The gold reserves of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) surged by 34.8 during the first 10 months of 2024 reaching AED24.464 billion by the end of October 2024. This represents a month-on-month increase of 5.5%, or AED1.28 billion, bringing the total gold reserves to AED24.464 bill...