UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hotel fire

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.During the call, His Highness expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the victims of the hotel fire in Bolu Province, wishing ...