ERC receives AED12 million donation from Dar Al Ber to support Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has received a donation of AED12 million today from Dar Al Ber Society to support Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at delivering urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza. The gesture is part of the ongoing collaboration between the ERC and Dar Al Ber Societ...