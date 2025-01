Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Bank, presided over the Ajman Bank Board of Directors meeting. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Munici...