RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received a delegation from the Ministry of Interior today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Public Services Depart...