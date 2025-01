Third season of Souq Al Freej attracted over 282,000 visitors

The third season of Souq Al Freej, organised by Dubai Municipality at Al Warqa 3 Park and Al Barsha Lake Park from 13th December 2024 to 19th January 2025, attracted over 282,000 visitors, marking an increase of 76 percent visitors compared to the previous season in 2024.This year’s Souq Al Freej fe...