Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcement of high-speed train project linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai

With the blessing of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime M...