Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

Alef Group, a leading real estate developer in Sharjah, announced its remarkable accomplishments in 2024.With sales exceeding AED 2.4 billion, the company experienced a 30 percent year-on-year growth, securing over 25 percent of the Sharjah real estate market.These achievements underscore Alef Group'...