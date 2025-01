Davos 2025: Ministry of Investment launches whitepaper showcasing UAE’s vision for future growth

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Investment has released a whitepaper, Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, announced this week at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Titled ‘UAE Matures Into a Global FDI Magnet’, the compreh...