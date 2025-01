DAVOS 2025: $7.1 billion for climate & health, yet most impacted struggle

DAVOS, 23rd January, 2025 (WAM) – Today, at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, Reaching the Last Mile, the Rockefeller Foundation and Foundation S – the Sanofi Collective released a first-of-its-kind analysis of international finance for climate and health.The white paper, Resourci...