UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in 2025: IMF

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2025 (WAM) – The International Monetary Fund expected UAE's near-term growth to remain healthy at around 4 percent in 2025, despite lower-than-expected oil production related to OPEC+ agreements.This came in a statement issued by the IMF at the conclusion of a staff visit to...