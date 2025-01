Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba City, Thursday witnessed the official opening of the first edition of the “Pearl of the East Coast” festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and is set to run until 26th Januar...