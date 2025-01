Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Avenue in London

Modon Holding P.S.C today announced the formation of a new 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) with Broadgate REIT Limited to deliver 2 Finsbury Avenue, a 750,000 square feet world-class development at Broadgate. Modon will own a 50% stake, while British Land and GIC will each retain 25% ownership in the asse...