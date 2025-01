Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

The dhow "Ghazi 103," owned by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and captained by Nukhuda Ahmed Saeed Salem Al Rumaithi, claimed victory in the Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race. The event was held unde...