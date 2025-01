Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthcare at Arab Health 2025

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) will showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthcare at Arab Health 2025. Under the theme of “Innovation, Collaboration, and Bold Ambition,” DoH will demonstrate how these elements are shaping the future of he...