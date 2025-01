UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. Accompanying him was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.During ...