Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri credited his success in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship to his focus, skill, and experience.After his podium finish, Al Dhaheri said, “It was hugely rewarding to get my second place finish at my home track. For the second-round races we used the Yas Marina ‘corkscr...