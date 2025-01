Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

The number of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Ajman during 2024 reached 15,125 real estate transactions with a total value exceeding AED20.5 billion, reflecting a remarkable growth of 21% compared to 2023.Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Land and ...