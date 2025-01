UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins Tour Down Under in Australia

UAE Team Emirates-XRG won Tour Down Under in Australia, thanks to professional road racing cyclist Jhonatan Narváez.Both Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates –XRG) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education–Oatly) won their respective races by being the fastest on the ascent (3.3 km @ 7.3%) to the summit of the ico...