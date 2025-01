1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February to shape future of civil aviation

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Abu Dhabi is set to host the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025, organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the International Civil Aviation ...