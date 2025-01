RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th January, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, stated that the UAE has achieved significant milestones in its global t...