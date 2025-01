Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learning in Mauritania

The Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), organised a strategic 2-day workshop in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott. The high-level Emirati delegation was led by Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al ...