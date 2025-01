ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) achieved a record performance in 2024, with Net Profit after tax totalling AED6.1 billion in 2024, an increase of 16 percent compared with AED5.25 billion in 2023.Net Profit before tax increased by 26 percent year-over-year (YoY) to AED6.9 billion.During the last quarte...