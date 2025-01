Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has received a high-level delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan, led by Ruslan Davletov, the President’s Advisor on Socio-Political, Religious-Educational and Youth Affairs, at his Majlis in Abu Dhabi.During the meetin...