Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC team on successful launch of MBZ-SAT

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), commended the efforts of the Centre’s team on achieving a new milestone in the UAE's national accomplishm...